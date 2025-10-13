112 Aspirational districts now mapped via PM Gati Shakti District Master Plan: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 13 Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday that 112 aspirational districts are now mapped through the PM Gati Shakti District Master Plan to drive inclusive growth.

PM Gati Shakti for multi-modal connectivity, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, 2021, has completed four years -- reducing logistics costs and enabled better service delivery.

"As many as 112 Aspirational Districts are now mapped through the PM Gati Shakti District Master Plan to drive inclusive growth and break away from the piecemeal planning of the past, bringing new horizons for India's Blue Economy and Green Energy," Goyal said while speaking at an event here.

The PM Gati Shakti initiative is a digital platform for integrated planning of offshore development.

"This unites key data from multiple Ministries to drive projects in offshore wind, resource exploration, and coastal infrastructure, etc," the Union Minister added.

The big benefits include ensuring early visibility of potential infrastructure and regulatory conflicts, promoting data-driven offshore area management and resource allocation, simplifying environmental assessments and project clearances and providing a centralised repository of verified geospatial data for planning.

At the event marking this milestone, several key initiatives were launched, including PM GatiShakti for Public through the Unified Geospatial Interface, PM GatiShakti-Offshore, District Master Plan for all 112 Aspirational Districts, and LEAPS 2025 awards.

Other major initiatives also include National Master Plan Dashboard to provide insights into data layers onboarded, registered users, planned projects, and reported issues; Knowledge Management System for sharing best practices among Ministries and states; Data Uploading and Management System to facilitate decentralised, real-time data management by stakeholders and third volume of the PM GatiShakti Compendium showcasing tangible, on-ground impact of this transformative initiative.

In an earlier remark on social media platform X, Union Minister Goyal hailed four years of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, saying it stands as a cornerstone in the journey towards 'Viksit Bharat' in 2047.

"Marking 4 years of PM Gati Shakti, a game-changing initiative by PM Modi, which has transformed India's infrastructure planning through a 'Whole-of-Government' approach," he posted.

The impact is visible in faster project execution, lower logistics costs, and better services reaching every corner of the country.

Fifty-eight Ministries/departments and all 36 states/UTs are now onboarded, their data layers have been integrated and are provided with their own geospatial planning portal.

