11,535 coaches fitted with CCTV cameras to enhance passenger safety: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Aug 6 Indian Railways has so far fitted 11,535 coaches across zones with CCTV cameras to improve the safety and security of passengers, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

According to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CCTV cameras will be installed in approximately 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locomotives.

"Each coach will be provided with four CCTV cameras - two in each entrance way. Each locomotive will have six CCTV cameras, one camera each at the front, rear and on both sides of the locomotive and one in each cab, along with two desk-mounted microphones,” the minister said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

CCTV cameras will be STQC (Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification Directorate) certified and as per the latest Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) specification. These cameras will provide high-quality footage even for trains running at speeds of 100 kmph or more.

The minister said that expenditure on CCTV cameras with the latest specification can be assessed after the finalisation of all related works.

"Technology upgradation is a continuous endeavour, with real-time monitoring capabilities and AI integration being explored for future implementation. The installation of CCTV cameras will not compromise the privacy of the passengers as the CCTV cameras in coaches will be installed in the common movement area near the doors," said Vaishnaw.

The purpose of fitting CCTV cameras is to improve the safety and security of passengers. This step is expected to reduce miscreant activity, vandalism, thefts, act as a deterrent against crime and aid in investigation.

In reply to a separate question in the Parliament, the minister stated that with a view to meeting the demand of passengers travelling in unreserved coaches, the Railways have significantly increased the facilities for passengers demanding general class travel.

"During the last financial year 2024-25 alone, 1,250 general coaches have been utilised in various long-distance trains. To cater to the travel demand of the low and middle-income families, Indian Railways has taken up 17,000 non-AC coaches (general/sleeper) over the next 5 years," Vaishnaw said.

