11th steel bridge installed for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train

Ahmedabad, Nov 24 The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project recorded another major milestone with the successful launch of its 11th steel bridge in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat.

The 70-metre-long structure has been positioned over the Cadilla flyover, advancing the country’s first bullet train corridor.

Weighing 670 metric tons, the steel bridge stands parallel to the existing Ahmedabad–Mumbai railway tracks and measures 13 metres in height and 14.1 metres in width.

Fabricated at a specialised workshop in Navsari, Gujarat, the structure was transported to the site using heavy-duty trailers before being assembled next to the Cadilla flyover.

The assembly took place on custom-designed steel staging erected 16.5 metres above ground level, ensuring minimal disruption to ongoing railway operations. Built using approximately 29,300 Tor-Shear Type High Strength (TTHS) bolts, the bridge features C5-grade protective coating to enhance durability against corrosion.

The MAHSR corridor will require 28 steel bridges in total, 17 in Gujarat and 11 in Maharashtra. The installation of the 11th bridge marks steady progress on one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, aimed at significantly reducing travel time between the two major cities.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, officially known as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, is now more than a vision; it's rapidly turning into a reality.

Spanning approximately 508 km, the corridor will connect India’s financial capital with the economic hub of Gujarat, cutting travel time down to about 2 hours and 7 minutes, according to recent updates.

The project is being developed by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), with significant financial and technical backing from Japan, including a major loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The total cost is now estimated at Rs 1.08 lakh crore, and as of mid-2025, around Rs 78,839 crore has already been spent. Construction is progressing swiftly. As of September 2025, NHSRCL reported that over 320 km of the viaduct is complete, along with 397 km of pier works and 408 km of foundation.

In parallel, more than 1,000 overhead electrification masts have been installed, and major tunnelling activity is underway — including a 7-km under­sea tunnel near Mumbai, and several mountain tunnels in Maharashtra.

