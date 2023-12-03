12 BJP ministers including Narottam Mishra lose Madhya Pradesh elections

Bhopal, Dec 3 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh, but a dozen ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, including Home Minister Narottam Mishra, lost the polls.

Mishra lost the election against his old political rival and Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti in Datia.

In the limelight more for his controversial remarks than his work, he had been the second most powerful BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh.

Another senior BJP leader and minister Kamal Patel, who contested from Harda constituency, was defeated by Congress candidate Ramkishore Dogne, whom he had defeated in 2018 Assembly election.

Other ministers who lost the assembly elections are Mahendra Singh Sisodia (Bamori), Prem Singh Patel (Barwani), Arvind Singh Bhadoria (Ater), Rajyavardhan Singh 'Dattigaon' (Badnwar), Bharat Singh Kushwaha (Gwalior Rrural), Ramkhelwan Patel (Amarpatan), Ramkishor Kanver (Paraswada), Suresh Dhakad (Pohri), and Rahul Lodhi (Khargapur).

