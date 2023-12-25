12 flights diverted due to poor visibility at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad, Dec 25 Poor visibility at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Monday led to diversion of at least a dozen flights.

Officials said poor visibility due to dense fog affected the flight operations.

The flights were diverted to Bengalauru, Nagpur and other airports. Flights from Muscat, Doha, Dammam and Riyadh were among the flights diverted.

Flight WY235 Muscat-Hyderabad of Oman Air was diverted to Bengaluru. IndiGo’s 6E5012 Mumbai-Hyderabad diverted to Nagpur. 6E 495 Chennai-Hyderabad was also diverted to Nagpur.

Vistara’s UK 873 flight from Mumbai was sent back to Mumbai. 6E 1318 Doha-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Nagpur.

UK 897 Bengaluru-Hyderabad was diverted back to Bengaluru. Similarly, 6E 744 flight from Goa was also diverted to Bengaluru.

Flight 6E 867 from Chandigarh was diverted to Vijayawada. 6E 086 from Dammam was diverted to Nagpur. 6E 484 Bengaluru-Hyderabad was diverted to Vijayawada.

Flight I5 1576 flight of Air India Express was sent back to Bengaluru. 6E 1493 from Riyadh was diverted to Bengaluru.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor