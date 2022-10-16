12 held for liquor party in dry Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Oct 16 At least 12 people were arrested during a raid on a flat where a liquor party was going on in Ahmedabad's Vastrapur area, police said on Sunday.

The police raided the flat on Saturday night after getting a complaint.

According to the Vastrapur police station officer, the city control room received a call from Deputy Commissioner Zone-5 Baldev Desai informing that a liquor party was going in an adjacent flat of his apartment in Anik Society complex in Vastrapur.

The Vastrapur police carried out the raid and arrested 12 persons, including four females.

The police recovered four empty bottles, one hookah, and also seized material worth Rs 9 lakh used in the crime, including mobile phones.

The flat was on rent in the name of a Zankhana Maheshwari since the last one year. Those arrested are Nirav Shah, Anand Sinha, Zenil Sayara, Pankaj Keshwani, Kisan Desai, Hetal Golwas, Muskan, Deval Rupani, Richa and Chirag Bhatt.

Gujarat is a dry state and manufacture, consumption and sale of alcohol are banned.

