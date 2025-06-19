12 illegal Bangladeshi nationals apprehended in Delhi’s Anand Vihar area; to be deported

New Delhi, June 19 In a significant development, the Delhi Police on Thursday apprehended 12 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in East Delhi's Anand Vihar area.

A team of Delhi Police raided the area and detained 12 Bangladeshi nationals, including six minors.

The detainees had forged documents to conceal their identity and were residing illegally in the densely-populated area of the national Capital.

The detection and detention of Bangladeshi nationals comes as part of Delhi Police’s special drive against illegal immigrants residing in the national Capital and also its pledge to deport them.

All these individuals are reported to have illegally entered the country via unauthorised riverine routes along the Indo-Bangladesh border and were living without valid documents.

All these illegal immigrants are natives of Kalirhat village in Kurigram district of Bangladesh and are mostly in the age group of late 20s and mid-30s apart from some dependent minors.

A special East Delhi police team raided the area on Wednesday, after getting specific Intelligence inputs and launched a targeted verification drive to isolate and identify the illegal immigrants.

During the operation, the team employed both human Intelligence and technical surveillance.

None of the apprehended individuals could produce any valid documents proving Indian citizenship. However, digital evidence, including photographs and documents linked to Bangladeshi citizenship, was recovered from their mobile phones.

After further interrogation, the process for deportation will begin soon. They will be sent to the deportation centres, where the authorities will facilitate the process after due clearances.

“The East Delhi Police remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining law and order and addressing issues related to illegal immigration and national security with unwavering seriousness,” it said in a statement.

Since the commence of this drive, the East Delhi unit of Delhi Police has apprehended and deported a total of 37 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

"Search and verification operations continue across the district to ensure no unauthorised foreign national remains undetected," it further said.

