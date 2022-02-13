12 Indian fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy

The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 12 Rameswaram-based fishermen and two fishing boats after they had gone fishing across the border in the Palk Bay.

N. Devadas, President of Rameswaram Fishermen's Association, told ANI, "The Fishermen went fishing in 549 boats from Rameswaram yesterday. While fishing between Kachchadivu and Dhanushkodi at night, the patrolling Srilankan Navy apprehended 12 fishermen and two of their boats."

The 12 fishermen, who have been apprehended are K. Padhalam, A. Napoleon, and P.Jeromiyas, in the boat DN10 MM612. Others captured include A. Xevier, L. Jemes, M. Rabin, P. Muneswaran, M. Ranjithkumar, R. Ramesh, V. Jothimuthu, N. Muniyasamy and S. Arokiadas.

All the fishermen have been taken to Talaimannar Naval Base, Sri Lanka with their boats.

( With inputs from ANI )

