12 killed as dumper rams into auto-rickshaw in UP’s Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 25 Twelve people were killed after a speeding dumper collided with an auto-rickshaw ferrying passengers on Thursday morning in Shahjahanpur district.

The accident was attributed to low visibility caused by dense fog.

The collision occurred on Farrukhabad road under the Allahganj police station limits. The dumper has been seized.

All the victims were going for Ganga snan.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the incident and offered condolences to the grieving families. He has directed officials to prioritise the immediate treatment of the injured and extend all possible assistance to the families of the deceased.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor