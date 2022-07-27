12 militants surrender before Manipur CM

Imphal, July 27 At least 12 hardcore militants of Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT) on Wednesday surrendered before Manipur Chief Minister N.Biren Singh and deposited sophisticated arms and ammunition, officials said.

Defence spokesperson Lt. Col. A.S. Walia. said that the militants deposited one M-16 Rifle, two AK-56 Rifles, one double barrel gun, one point 22 Rifle, two 9 mm Pistols (one country made), one Lathode (country made), one CMG (country made), one Chinese hand grenade, 14 live rounds of AK rifle, and a Kenwood radio set.

He said that the Spear Corps of the Army along with Manipur Police successfully persuaded 12 members of the LTT to lay down their arms and join the mainstream.

"The homecoming ceremony was organised at Imphal where 12 cadres of LTT group laid down their arms before the Chief Minister. Security Forces compliment the cadres for their surrender to the government and impress upon all those who have chosen the wrong path to join back into the mainstream and live a happy and peaceful life. Families of the surrendered insurgents also expressed their gratitude to the Security Forces for safely bringing their loved ones back to the family," Lt. Col. Walia said.

