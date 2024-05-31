12 people die of suspected heatstroke in Odisha's Sundargarh

Bhubaneswar, May 31 Twelve people died of suspected heatstroke in Odisha's Sundargarh during the past 24 hours, as the sweltering heatwave swept through the state.

However, official sources said that four persons have died of the heatstroke while many were undergoing treatment at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).

"The post-mortem of the eight persons who died on Thursday night will be conducted and the exact reason for their death will be ascertained soon. Currently, ten people are undergoing treatment at Hi-Tech hospital and another 23 persons are getting treated at RGH hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable. We have kept extra rooms ready, in case the number of patients increases," said Ashutosh Kulkarni, ADM Sundargarh.

"As heat wave conditions have been forecast to continue today as well, we are again requesting everyone to stay indoors and not to go outside for any work during the day time," he added.

He further said, "We will ensure that everyone strictly follows the instructions about not engaging labourers in any work during specific periods of the day."

Kulkarni also added that the district administration will take action in case of any violation.

As per the India Meteorological Department sources, Rourkela recorded 44.9 degrees Celsius while the mercury touched 43.6 in Sundargarh on Thursday.

