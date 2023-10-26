12 people killed as car rams into tanker on Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway

12 people have lost their lives in a road accident on National Highway 44 in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur. The accident took place after a car, an SUV, collided with a stationary truck on the Bangalore-Hyderabad NH44.The victims were travelling from Bagepalli to Chikkaballapur when the accident took place, Bagepalli traffic police said.Citing sources, news agency PTI said that the 12 victims, who died on the spot, include four women. One person was critically injured and is undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital, the report said.

“The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation, but initial probe suggest that the incident was caused because of low visibility due to fog," PTI quoted DL Nagesh, Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police, as saying.In another tragic incident in Karnataka, three differently-abled children, including two brothers, were run over by a suburban train near Urapakkam on the city’s outskirts on Tuesday, October 24.