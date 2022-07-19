12 rescued after 4-storey building catches fire in Delhi

New Delhi, July 19 Twelve people were safely rescued by the Fire Department after they were briefly trapped inside a four-storey building here that caught fire on Tuesday, officials said.

No casualties or injuries, however, were reported.

According to a Fire Department official, a call about the fire incident was received at 3.34 p.m. after which as many as five fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

"We rescued 12 people from the building," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told , adding that the fire was mainly on the first floor of the building.

Visuals from the spot showed thick plumes of smoke billowing out of the building.

The fire was brought under control within an hour and was completely doused by 5.15 p.m.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East District) Priyanka Kashyap said an initial enquiry has revealed that the fire started from the storage area of lithium batteries situated on the first floor of the building.

