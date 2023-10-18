12-year-old Bikaner student dies after participating in race

Jaipur, Oct 18 A student of a private school in Rajasthan's Bikaner collapsed and died after participating in a racing competition, police said on Wednesday.

The school management had sent the students to a nearby excursion area for the race where Ishan fainted after running.

The teachers immediately took him to PBM Hospital where doctors declared him dead. Doctors say that student died due to a heart attack.

His father Ashok Kumar Khatri has lodged a complaint in this regard at Sadar police station.

Police officials said that Ishan, resident of Vallabh Garden, used to study in a private school located in Sardulganj here.

A walking path for senior citizens has been set up some distance from the school and a competition was being organised by the school there on Tuesday.

After completing the race, Ishan fell unconscious and was taken to hospital.

On receiving information the family members also reached the hospital. After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the relatives.

There was a wave of mourning in Ishan's school after the incident.

He was smart in studies and also participated in many activities.

Bikaner's General Physician and CMHO Dr. Abrar Pawar said that children can also suffer cardiac arrest. Many times, some children already have heart problems, and become victims of cardiac arrest if they run too much.

