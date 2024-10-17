12-year-old boy swept away in open drain in Karnataka's Haveri amid heavy rains

Haveri (Karnataka), Oct 17 In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy was washed away in an overflowing open drain in Haveri district of Karnataka on Thursday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Nivedan Basavaraj Gudikeri, a resident of Haveri city.

The boy had gone out to see the overflowing water on the road and not able to realise that there was an open drain, stepped into it and got washed away.

The incident had taken place in front of the SP’s office. The authorities have launched a search operation and the victim’s mother has fallen sick after hearing about the tragedy. She has been taken to the district hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Mahantesh, and Superintendent of Police, Anshu Kumar Srivastava have rushed to the spot and are monitoring the situation. The personnel from the civic authorities, fire force and emergency services have launched the search operation. Since the water is overflowing with force, the search operation has become challenging for authorities.

Reacting to heavy rains and the tragic incident, Haveri MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: "Haveri district has suffered significant damage due to heavy rainfall, with water entering homes and a child being swept away in the floodwaters, leading to a tragic death."

He requested the government to provide compensation to the family of the child.

Noting that crops have been destroyed in all taluks, he said that the state government should immediately conduct a crop survey and provide compensation to the farmers.

Bommai mentioned that due to continuous rainfall, houses have collapsed, and immediate relief funds must be released for those who have lost their homes. He also urged the government to open relief centres for those affected and ensure proper arrangements for them. He called for instructions to be given to the RDPR (Rural Development and Panchayat Raj) and PWD (Public Works Department) to restore connectivity in villages where roads have been washed away.

Bommai mentioned that he has already spoken to the Haveri district Collector over the phone, and he is confident that immediate action will be taken. He criticised the state government for not providing any relief to farmers during the drought and urged them to provide crop loss compensation to the farmers without delay. "The state government should prioritise the welfare of the farmers and not wait for the Central government’s assistance. They can seek aid from the Centre later," he said.

He also called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to immediately address the flood situation in Haveri and instruct the district Collector to release funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

