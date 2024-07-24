12-year-old K’taka boy dies of electrocution in bid to save pigeon on power line

Chitradurga (Karnataka), July 24 In a tragic incident, a kindhearted boy who climbed an electric pole to rescue a pigeon stuck on one of the high-tension power wires was electrocuted and succumbed to the electric shock, in Chitradurga District of Karnataka.

The incident occurred in Hanumapura Village on Wednesday and the deceased has been identified as 12-year-old Ramachandra, a sixth-standard student.

According to the police, the boy saw a stuck pigeon struggling on one of the high-tension wires on the electric pole.

The brave child climbed the electric pole to rescue the pigeon and got electrocuted himself.

The braveheart died on the spot, and his body was left hanging on the pole.

Rampura police have visited the spot and taken up the investigation. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

