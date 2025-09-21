120 Bahadur: Yadav Community Blocks Roads, Protests Against Film Title in Gurugram (Watch Videos)

Members of the Yadav community staged a road blockade in Gurugram on September 21 in protest against the title of the upcoming film 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar. One of the protestors stated that the community had gathered not against the government but specifically to oppose the film’s title. They emphasized that their ancestors had made immense sacrifices for the nation, yet the movie seemed to highlight someone else’s contribution. The protestors added that they wanted the title to be changed to 120 Bahadur Ahir, warning that if this demand was not met, they would boycott the film, which they believed attempted to suppress Yadav history.

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana | Members of the Yadav community block the road as they protest against the title of Farhan Akhtar starrer '120 Bahadur'. pic.twitter.com/91Nq4QlzpO — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana | Tarun, a protestor says, "Yadav community has gathered here today. We have no complaints with the government; we are just opposing Farhan Akhtar starrer '120 Bahadur'. Our ancestors have sacrificed a lot for the country, but in this movie, the focus… https://t.co/vFYPEw2duSpic.twitter.com/pmXqaYGrj9 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025

Strong opposition to the film, directed by Rajnish Ghai and produced by Farhan Akhtar, was also voiced at a massive mahapanchayat organized by the Yaduvanshi (Ahir) community on Sunday near the Kherki Daula toll plaza. Speakers at the event argued that the teaser unfairly focused on a single soldier while disregarding the collective bravery of the Ahir troops in the Rezang La battle of 1962. They stressed that the courage and sacrifice of the Ahir soldiers, who fought as part of the 13 Kumaon Battalion, deserved to be represented with historical accuracy. According to them, the battalion had already been officially recognized by the government as “Veer Ahir,” and any other portrayal would undermine its legacy.

Community leaders at the mahapanchayat further criticized the film’s title, saying it diminished the role of the 114 martyrs and distorted the historical record of the 1962 war. TC Rao, one of the prominent speakers, said that before its scheduled release on November 21, 2025, the film should be screened for martyrs’ families and representatives of the Yaduvanshi community. The gathering saw participation from ex-servicemen, village sarpanches, and community leaders from Gurgaon and nearby districts, who pledged their support to the movement. They collectively demanded transparency and sensitivity in depicting the sacrifices of their community on screen.

Colonel Mahabir Yadav (retd) addressed the gathering by stressing that the issue went beyond cinema, stating that it was about safeguarding the honour of martyrs. He insisted that the sentiments of the Ahir community needed to be respected and warned that any attempt to ignore their demands would result in a nationwide agitation and a boycott of the movie. The resolution passed at the mahapanchayat underlined that the story of Rezang La’s Ahir martyrs must be narrated in line with historical truth rather than adapted for cinematic appeal. The leaders reaffirmed that their stand was not negotiable, as it was tied to their identity and heritage.