1,205 special trains over next 4 days to manage Chhath festival rush: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 23 The government on Thursday said that in addition to the regular train services, 1,205 special trains will operate over the next four days to accommodate the Chhath festival rush.

With the peak passenger surge expected, the Railways have intensified their efforts to ensure safe and comfortable travel for all passengers ahead of Chhath Puja.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said holding and waiting areas have ensured systematic entry of passengers at stations, adding that around 10,700 reserved and 3,000 unreserved trains have been deployed to manage the festive rush.

He said that the exact number of special trains required is determined through data analysis of the past two years, which is fed into a model to assess the demand for each destination.

He visited the War Room at the Railway Board in New Delhi and reviewed passenger movement during the festive season. Vaishnaw said War rooms have been set up at the Division, Zone, and Railway Board levels. He said the Board receives live feeds from all locations.

The minister added that mini control rooms have also been established at major stations. This monitoring system enables real-time coordination across the country regarding the status of every station, the requirement for additional trains, and other operational needs.

A permanent holding area at New Delhi Station now offers great convenience to passengers, with a capacity for over 7,000 people, 150 toilets for men and 150 toilets for women, automatic ticket vending machines, ticket counters, and free RO water, the Union Minister added.

On Thursday, 30 special trains were scheduled to originate from the major stations of Delhi area apart from 6 passing Special trains. On October 24, 17 special trains are scheduled to operate from major stations in Delhi Area.

To handle the surge in travel, a robust schedule of special trains has been put in place. Of the more than 12,000 special trains being operated across India between October 1 and November 30, 2025, as many as 2,220 will cater to Bihar to meet the festive travel demand.

Passengers traveling to Bihar expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements made by the railways, praising the special trains, cleanliness, and seamless travel experience.

Shambhavi Bhardwaj travelled from New Delhi to Sonpur and appreciated the cleanliness and facilities available at the railway station and on the train. Passengers travelling through Anand Vihar–Bhagalpur via Vikramshila Express appreciated the facilities and arrangements provided by the Indian Railways.

