‘125 days of wages, a welcome move’: Reasi residents welcome new G RAM G legislation

Jammu, Dec 24 The replacement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) with Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika (Grameen) has been, by and large, welcomed by the labourers and farming community as they see 125 days of employment under the new scheme as a positive and progressive development.

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, too, those living in remote locations and staying dependent on employment opportunities under government schemes have expressed their support.

Many residents expressing their gratitude to the Central Government said that this is a positive step and is in the interest of labourers and farmers.

They said that earlier, the employment under MNREGA was restricted to 100 days, but now, with the increase to 125 days, they will get more employment opportunities, which in turn will also lead to an increase in their incomes.

A resident said, "The government has renamed MGNREGA as the 'Viksit Bharat- G RAM G', which is a very good and welcome step. The work duration has been increased from 100 days to 125 days, giving workers more work and a higher income. This is an excellent step, and we thank the Indian government and hope they continue taking such decisions."

Many others expressed hope that such welfare measures continue to be taken, keeping the interests of poor households in mind.

Notably, under the erstwhile MGNREGA, if a person seeking work wasn’t employed within 15 days, the state government was supposed to pay them an unemployment allowance. This provision has been retained in the new G RAM G bill.

Another local said, "The recent decision by the Modi government to rename MGNREGA as the 'Viksit Bharat- G RAM G Act 2025' has been widely welcomed. The best part is that the employment period has been increased from 100 to 125 days. This move supports the government’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Daily-wage workers’ earnings will rise, benefiting many labourers. This is a significant step and a true tribute to Lord Shri Ram."

