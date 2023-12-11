13 cr pilgrims visited Kashi Vishwanath Dham in two years

Varanasi, Dec 11 Nearly 13 crore pilgrims, including 16,000 foreign devotees, have visited the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor in Uttar Pradesh since it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two years ago.

The corridor was inaugurated by PM Modi on December 13, 2021, after its renovation, which was initiated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide easy access to the shrine and improve amenities for devotees.

According to sources, before the completion of its two years, KV Dham not only attracted pilgrims from across the globe but also gave a major boost to the hospitality sector.

Regarding the footfall registered in the past two years, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Special Area Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Sunil Verma said from December 13, 2021 till December 6, 2023, KV Dham registered a footfall of 12,92,24,000 pilgrims, including 15,930 foreign devotees.

He mentioned that as compared to 2022, the bookings this year have nearly doubled, showcasing a significant increase in interest and participation. Officials said that efforts made by the chief minister under the guidance of the Prime Minister gave a mega boost to religious tourism in Kashi, which is touching new dimensions by the day.

