13 injured in cylinder blast at Delhi's Jamia Nagar eatery

As many as 13 people were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a restaurant in the Jamia Nagar area in the national capital on Thursday afternoon, fire department officials said.

Those injured in the incident have been admitted to Holy Family Hospital, said Delhi fire officials.

"The blast occurred at a fast-food restaurant. Fire tenders reached the spot immediately. 13 people were injured in the incident, and they have been hospitalized in Holy Family hospital for the treatment," said a fire official.

Further details are awaited.

