13 killed, 17 injured as bus catches fire after accident in Madhya Pradesh

At least 13 people have been killed after a passenger bus caught fire following an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Wednesday night.Seventeen others were injured in the accident, where a private bus collided head-on with a dumper on the Guna-Aaron road. The injured peole have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

Guna District Collector Tarun Rathi confirmed the death toll and stated that those injured are out of danger.Seventeen people are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital, and they are reported to be out of danger, while thirteen people lost their lives in the accident involving a bus and a truck," the District Collector said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered a probe into the incident and announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.