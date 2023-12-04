13 unidentified bodies recovered in Manipur border district, probe on

Imphal, Dec 4 Security forces on Monday recovered 13 bodies of unidentified persons from Lithithu village of Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, which shares a border with Myanmar.

Sources said that the bodies were recovered after the security forces reached the forested village after a heavy gun fight between the rival group in an area dominated by the Kuki tribal community.

The bodies are yet to be identified.

Another source said that the bodies belong to the cadres of a militant outfit and the gun fight occurred when the militants were en route to Myanmar. No arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot.

Senior officials of police and central forces are inquiring into the incident and recovery of the bodies.

Manipur shares an unfenced 400 km border with Myanmar. While police, defence and other security officials neither denied nor confirmed the incident, various media outlets reported the recovery of the 13 bodies.

