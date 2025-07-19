13-year-old boy sexually assaulted on Indore school campus, two teenagers detained

Indore, July 19 Two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, have been detained for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy on the premises of a school in Indore, police officials said here on Saturday.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday while the victim was playing on an open ground within the school campus. The accused, who are not students of the school, allegedly forced the boy into non-consensual sexual acts, including sodomy and oral sex.

The matter came to light after the victim’s parents filed a complaint at the Annapurna Police Station. Police confirmed that the accused were local youths -- one of whom works as a mechanic -- and were known to frequent the school grounds, which are accessible to children from nearby areas.

Following the complaint, law enforcement swiftly detained the suspects and transferred them to a juvenile correctional facility for further investigation. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

However, the incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of children on school campuses. The victim’s family has also alleged administrative negligence, claiming they faced significant delays in getting the mandatory medical examination conducted.

According to acquaintances of the family, the child was directed to undergo a swab test at the district hospital, but the facility lacked the necessary resources. After hours of waiting and multiple visits, the test was eventually conducted at MY Hospital -- 17 hours after the FIR was filed.

Authorities have yet to respond to questions regarding the school’s security measures and the delay in medical procedures. The case continues to be under investigation.

The MY Hospital authorities admitted that there was some delay in conducting the test. They said an inquiry has been launched into this.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor