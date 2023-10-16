1300 kg firecrackers seized in Delhi, 3 held

New Delhi, Oct 16 Delhi Police has apprehended three men and seized approximately 1,300 kilograms of firecrackers from their possession. In view of the ban in Delhi, the accused allegedly procured the firecrackers from neighbouring Gurugram.

The accused identified as Yogender (62),Kishan Lal (60), both residents of Kotala Mubarakpur, and Akash Vashishith (35), a resident of Malviya Nagar, had procured the stock of firecrackers from Farukhnagar near Gurugram.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Chandan Chowdhary, received specific information on Sunday (October 15) that a substantial quantity of prohibited firecrackers was being stored in two separate locations in the Kotla Mubarakpur area.

This intelligence was further developed, and a local inquiry of the area was conducted. Acting on this information, the police team conducted raids at two locations: Punjabi Bazar (Kotla Mubarakpur) and Gurudwara Road Market (Kotla Mubarakpur), leading to the arrest of three individuals involved in the sale and purchase of banned firecrackers.

“Based on their statements, approximately 1,300 kilograms of banned firecrackers were confiscated,” said the DCP.

During the interrogation, the suspects revealed that, in anticipation of the upcoming festive season, they aimed to make a substantial profit by selling this large stock of firecrackers, which they had obtained from Gurugram, Haryana.

Meanwhile, police teams have increased their vigil on the Delhi borders in view of the upcoming festivals.

