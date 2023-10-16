13,500 take part in NDA's first-ever marathon within its premises

New Delhi, Oct 16 The National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla organised the first-ever marathon on its premises as part of its year-long diamond jubilee celebrations.

The oldest participant in the marathon was 96 and the youngest was five-years-old.

The initiative was with a vision to motivate and inspire, and the ‘NDA Marathon’ provided a blend of fortitude and endurance to over 13,500 people, who took part from across the country, a Ministry of Defence official said on Monday.

The ministry said that the marathon featured multiple race categories, including a 42-km ‘Full Marathon’, a 21-km ‘Half-Marathon’ and 10-km, 5-km and 3-km runs, all happening concurrently.

The NDA is located in Khadakwasla, Pune, Maharashtra and situated at the foothills of the Sahyadri mountain ranges. The NDA campus is spread over 7,015 acres and is surrounded by picturesque hills and a large lake.

The running track inside the NDA campus is a 21-km loop that takes the runners through the scenic beauty of the campus.

The NDA will complete 75 glorious years of its existence on January 16, 2024. As part of the year-long celebrations, which commenced on January 16, 2023, various academic, sports and adventure activities have been planned and organised, the official added.

