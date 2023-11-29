139 more UP Police personnel face action for misconduct

Lucknow, Nov 29 After 70 constables faced action in Gorakhpur for dereliction of duty, 139 more police officers have been relieved from duty at the police stations in Maharajganj, Deoria, and Kushinagar districts and sent to the respective Reserve Police Lines.

The initiative stems from a concerted effort by senior officials across districts of the Gorakhpur zone to tackle the growing number of complaints related to misconduct by police officers while handling public grievances.

Additional director general (ADG), Gorakhpur zone, Akhil Kumar, said that sending of 209 police personnel to the lines in their respective districts was done following multiple complaints of misconduct, indiscipline, and laxity in attending public grievances.

“Based on complaints from the districts of Gorakhpur, Deoria, Maharajganj and Kushinagar, an assessment was conducted and action was taken against those found guilty,” said Kumar.

The ADG added that the action has been taken with two objectives: to send a stern message to police personnel to take their job seriously and to improve their conduct towards the public, subordinates, and seniors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor