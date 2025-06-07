14 minor girls rescued from orchestra show in Bihar’s Gopalganj

Patna, June 7 In a major crackdown on human trafficking and child exploitation, Gopalganj police of Bihar, under the direction of Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Dixit and in collaboration with the Mission Mukti Foundation, raided an orchestra event near Ratan Sarai village in the Barauli police station area and rescued minor girls, officials said on Saturday.

The operation, which was carried out on Friday, uncovered disturbing scenes where minor girls were being forced to perform vulgar dances under the guise of a cultural program organised by the so-called "Riya Orchestra."

Acting on confidential intelligence, the police swiftly intervened, rescuing 14 minor girls and arresting the orchestra operator, Rakesh Singh, a resident of Machhrihatta village.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the orchestra troupe was active in multiple locations and may be part of a broader network involved in the exploitation of minors for obscene performances.

SP Awadhesh Dixit issued a stern warning following the raid: “Those involved in exploiting minors and promoting obscenity will face strict action. We are committed to dismantling such networks completely from the district.”

An FIR has been registered at the Barauli police station, and further investigations are underway to determine how the minors came into contact with the orchestra group.

The rescue operation has sparked widespread public reaction, with many parents expressing relief and gratitude to the police and the Mission Mukti Foundation for their timely intervention.

The rescued girls are currently in safe custody, receiving counselling and rehabilitation support.

Meanwhile, police have launched a broader investigation to identify others involved in the illegal operation. Several other locations suspected of hosting similar exploitative orchestras are now under surveillance.

This incident highlights the growing concern over exploitative entertainment groups in Bihar, which often operate under the pretence of cultural programs while engaging in human trafficking and child exploitation.

