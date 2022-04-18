14 teams of police tasked to probe Jahangirpuri violence: CP Rakesh Asthana

As many as 14 teams of police are investigating the Jahangirpuri violence case that took place in Delhi on April 16, said Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana on Monday.

So far, 21 people have been arrested and two juveniles detained in the connection with the incident that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and one civilian.

The Delhi Police Commissioner said that a close watch is being maintained on the social media platforms and assured a legal action against those attempting to spread misinformation.

"Four teams of forensics examined the spot today. 14 teams of police are investigating the case from different angles. The investigation is in the initial phase. A total of 21 people were arrested and some others are on remand," Asthana told ANI.

A total of 14 accused in the case were produced before of the Rohini court on Sunday, which sent two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - to police custody for one day. The remaining 12 were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

"We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation," Asthana said when asked about reports that flags were installed at a mosque.

Three firearms and five swords have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons, said police.

"As of now, three firearms recovered. A forensic examination will be done on the recovery. Restrictions in the Jahangirpuri area were imposed to create a sense of safety. The police deployment will be decreased after the situation gets better," the Delhi CP said.

On the violent clashes, the Delhi top cop said, "An altercation between the two groups erupted, now what was the altercation and why it happened, saying anything on this before concluding the investigation will not be right."

Earlier Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch informed that the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the district police are jointly probing the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor