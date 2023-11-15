14-year-old boy killed in UP, two arrested

Basti Basti, Nov 15 A 14-year-old boy was killed in a dispute between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district.

The incident happened on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Ravi Rajbhar.

Five named accused have been booked, police said. Two of the accused, Vijay Pal Singh, 50, and Monu, 23, have been arrested.

ASP Basti, D.N. Chaudhary said preliminary investigations indicate that Singh was drunk and abused Ravi Rajbhar after which the latter warned him.

“Later, Vijay Pal Singh reached Ravi Rajbhar’s home with his aides and picked up a fight. During the fight, Rajbhar was brutally thrashed with sticks and suffered head injuries,” said the ASP.

Rajbhar was taken to the local district hospital and then shifted to BRD medical college in Gorakhpur, where he was declared dead.

