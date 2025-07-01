14-year-old girl found unconscious with multiple wounds in moving train in MP

Indore, July 1 In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was found lying unconscious with multiple wounds on her neck, hands, and other parts of her body in a moving train from Indore to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Noticing the girl lying unconscious, a passenger on the general coach of the train alerted the railway police. Subsequently, she was taken off at Shujalpur railway station in Shajapur district and admitted to a government-run hospital late on Monday.

According to a doctor at Shujalpur district hospital, the girl was very scared, which suggested that she had been attacked. Every time she gained consciousness, she would scream and say, "bacha lo mujhe (save me)".

"She has been attacked with a sharp object, like a blade or a knife. Medical examination, however, revealed that she wasn't sexually assaulted. Her condition has improved, but she is still scared. She has been kept in the intensive care unit (ICU)," Dr Sarda Ramsaraia, in-charge of the hospital, told media persons.

The minor girl has been identified as Poonam Pal, a resident of Jabalpur. She had reportedly been missing from her home since June 23. "We are awaiting the girl to regain full consciousness so that her statement can be recorded. The parents of the girl have been informed, and they will reach Shujalpur soon. Further investigation would be initiated accordingly," a police official at Shujalpur police station said.

More details were awaited as the investigation was ongoing.

The incident comes at a time when a girl was brutally killed by her alleged jilted lover at a government-run hospital in Narsinghpur district in full public view. The incident occurred on June 27 and came into light after a video of the brutal attack surfaced on social media on Monday.

Video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows a man thrashing the girl, and when she falls on the ground, he attacks her throat multiple times. Shocked bystanders, including hospital staff, kept looking on, too frozen with fear and the intensity of the sudden attack.

The victim was identified as Sandhya Choudhary (19), and she was pursuing her nursing degree. She was the only child of her parents. Her father is a vegetable vendor in Narsinghpur. The accused, who was arrested within an hour of the crime, was identified as Abhishek Kosti, a labourer. During interrogation, the accused told police that he killed Sandhya, suspecting that she was in contact with another man.

