14-year-old Mistakenly Swallows 4 cm long Needle, Tamil Nadu Doctors remove in Record Time (Watch Video)

Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur private hospital doctors successfully removed a 4cm i.e. 1.5 inches needle from a 14-year-old girl who accidently swallowed needle while dressing. They set a record by doing this operation in just three and half minutes.

Doctors at Srikamatchi Medical Centre, removed this needle by using modern Technoloy which is called Bronchoscopy. PTI shared the visuals in which we can see how with the help of modern technique doctors successfully removed the needle.

VIDEO | Doctors of a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur have set a record by removing a four-cm-long needle from a 14-year-old girl's lung without using a knife in three and a half minutes. The girl had swallowed the needle while dressing.



Doctors of the hospital used a… pic.twitter.com/dvSvQz2hJ7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 28, 2024

What is Bronchoscopy

Bronchoscopy is a medical procedure that allows doctors to examine the lungs and airways using a thin, lighted tube called a bronchoscope. The bronchoscope is inserted through the nose or mouth, down the throat, and into the lungs.