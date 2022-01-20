14-year-old murder case: Tripura Court sentences seven convicts to life imprisonment

A local court in Tripura on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to seven convicts in a 14-year-old culpable homicide case.

An 80-year-old lady was lynched to death in the year 2008 and after a prolonged trial, the Court pronounced its order on Wednesday.

Speaking on the issue, government advocate Pulak Kar Debnath said that additional district Judge West Tripura Govinda Das sentenced seven convicts to life imprisonment in connection with the murder case of an 80-years old Niru Bala Sarkar.

"A total of seven persons had been awarded life imprisonment in connection with a murder case that took place on November 11 of 2008 at Kalyanpur para of Barjala, located at the outskirts of Agartala city," he said.

Explaining the chain of events, Debnath said, a hot altercation broke out between one Lal Mohan Sarkar and his neighbour Sujit Malakar surrounding cattle fodder. Sarkar who was cutting grass from the field, Malakar objected which later snowballed into a quarrel, he added.

"On the same evening at around 7 to 7.30 PM, Sujit Malakar along with 8 to 10 people attacked Lalmohan Sarkar's residence. During the attack, his wife Nirubala Sarkar and his son were also present at home. They attacked them with lathi, rod and with other sharp weapons. When Lalmohan's wife Nirubal Sarka tried to stop them, the assailants -- Sujit Malakar, Uttam Sarkar, Ujjal Deb, Pankaj Sutradhar, Litan Nag, Amit Deb, Rajen deb, Ajit Sarkar and Gopal Pal attacked her brutally. She received grievous injuries on her head and she was admitted at GB Pant hospital where she succumbed to injuries," said the advocate.

During the attack, Lalmohan Sarkar and one of his neighbours Manoranjan Sarkar also sustained minor injuries.

Later, Lalmohan's son Ajit Sarkar lodged a case with Ramnagar outpost.

"During that time the police investigated the case and filed the charge sheet the following year. After recording statements of 16 witnesses, seven convicts consisting of Uttam Sarkar, Ujjal Deb, Pankaj Sutradhar, Litan Nag, Amit Deb, Rajen deb, Ajit Sarkar were awarded life imprisonment. However, main accused persons Sujit Malakar and Gopal Pal are still absconding," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

