14-yr-old boy kidnapped to get back loaned money: Kerala Police

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 7 The Kerala Police on Wednesday said that the kidnapping of a 14-year-old boy from his house near Kollam, was carried out on the behest of a relative to recover Rs one million loaned to the family.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when a nine-member gang from neighbouring Tamil Nadu executed the crime.

According to police, the gang had arrived two days ago and conducted a recc of the place and the movements of the family members.

On Monday late evening, when the boy's parents had gone out, the gang forcefully took him away but not before assaulting a boy who resisted the crime.

The boy's home is located about 70 kms from the state capital and the gang travelled in a car and travelled with the boy to the Tamil Nadu border.

But on being alerted, the Kerala police swung into action and outsmarted the gang when they were just 100 metres away from the neighbouring state.

In the standoff with the kidnappers, the police managed to take into custody the kingpin of the gang who hails from Tamil Nadu.

The boy was found unconscious as he was sedated.

During interrogation, the gang leader revealed that the boy's family had taken a loan of Rs one million from one of their relatives.

Despite several requests, the boy's father failed to return the money and a gang was entrusted to kidnap the boy and were promised Rs one lakh for it.

The person in custody said they were asked to bring the boy to Marthandam near Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu to be handed over to the "relative" who would have demanded the money back.

The car used for commissioning the crime has been seized and a manhunt has been launched to nab the other members of the gang.

Of the nine, only one person is from Kerala.

