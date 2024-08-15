140 crore citizens of India are proud today, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 11th straight Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort said that 140 crore citizens of the country are proud today.

"This is the same country where terrorists used to come and attack us. When the armed forces of the country execute the surgical strikes, when it does airstrike, the youth of the country are filled with pride. That is why the 140 crore citizens of the country are proud today," said PM Modi.

The PM said that the country's youth does not want to go slow, "this is our golden era, said PM Modi".

"Earlier, people used to plead with the government for amenities, now they get them at the doorstep," said PM Modi.

He said, "We gave the mantra for 'Vocal for Local'. Today, I am happy that Vocal for Local has become a new mantra for the economic system. Every district has started taking pride in its produce. There is an environment of 'One District One Product'..."

"We have brought big reforms on the ground. For the poor, middle class, deprived... for the aspirations of our youth, we choose the path to bring reforms in their lives. I want to assure the citizens of India that our commitment towards bringing reform is neither just for editorials, praise nor under compulsion. It is to strengthen the country," said PM Modi.

Assuring the people of the continuity of bringing reforms, the PM said, "Our commitment to reforms not for temporary applause or due to compulsions, but has resolved to strengthen the country...Earlier, people wanted change but their aspirations were not paid heed to; we brought about big reforms on the ground..."

