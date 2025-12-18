1,400 km Delhi roads to be renovated for curbing pollution, safety: Parvesh Verma

New Delhi, Dec 18 Delhi Public Works Minister Minister Parvesh Verma has prepared a clear and time-bound action plan to renovate nearly 1,400 kilometre of roads to enhance the city's traffic ease, safety and curb pollution, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said on Thursday.

"The issue of pollution won't be solved in four or six months but will keep reducing every year, we don't want to impose harsh rules on people," Minister Verma said, urging public to cooperate and follow advisory issued by the state government.

He added the work that is being enlisted and planned today should have been done by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government in 11 years.

"Pollution is not the result of one or two years, but of the negligence of previous governments. If action had been taken in time, the situation in Delhi today would not have been so bad," he said.

"Whether it's removing mountains of garbage, repairing sidewalks, e-waste, cleaning the Yamuna, cleaning roads, and so on... All this work should have been done by the AAP government in 11 years," said the Delhi BJP leader.

If the AAP government had done even half of these tasks, we would have had to do the other tasks... But former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government did not do even a single task in the last 11 years, Verma said.

The BJP government in Delhi has been in place for the past nine months... From the day after February 20, 2025, the Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta, all Ministers, and Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena have been out on the city's roads, he said on social media platform X.

"The Delhi government has been successful in every programme. Today, when we talk about pollution, pollution is not a problem that arose in one year. Pollution has been increasing in Delhi for years, and if Arvind Kejriwal had done even a little bit of work, we would have had to do the remaining work, but the misfortune is that Arvind Kejriwal misled and deceived the people of Delhi," Verma said.

