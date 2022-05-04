141 arrested so far for Jodhpur violence

Jaipur, May 4 A total of 141 persons have been arrested by the police so far over the communal violence which erupted in Jodhpur on Monday midnight and continued till Tuesday midnight, said officials.

Director General of Police ML Lather said that the situation in Jodhpur is now under control.

"Police are taking all possible steps to maintain peace and order. A total of 141 persons have been arrested by the police so far.

"Of these, 133 have been arrested under section 151 and 8 persons in other cases," he informed adding, "So far, 4 FIRs have been registered by the police and 8 FIRs have been registered by the public."

"A total of nine policemen were injured in the disturbance, however, all are okay now. Three persons were hospitalized and all three are out of danger," he added.

An appeal has been made by the Police Headquarters to maintain peace, not to believe in rumours and to immediately inform the police about any rumours.

