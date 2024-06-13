15 Himachal products get GI tag

Shimla, June 13 Fifteen products from Himachal Pradesh have been registered under the Geographical Indication (GI).

This fact came to light in an exhibition featuring registered and potential GI products at the Indira Gandhi State Sports Complex here.

State Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena inaugurated the event that would continue till June 16.

The exhibition showcases about 15 GI products which include Kullu shawl, Kangra tea, Chamba rumal, Kinnauri shawl, Kangra painting, Himachali kala jeera, chulli oil, Chamba chappal and Lahauli socks and gloves.

Additionally, potential GI products identified for registration include Chamba metal craft, Kinnauri jewellery, Spiti chharma, Bharmour rajma, Pangi ki thangi, Chamba chukh, red rice, dasangru and Sirmauri loia, Karsog kulthi, Himachali dham, Himachali musical instruments, Kinnauri apple, and sepu badi.

An application has been made for the registration of Chamba metal craft.

Saxena, while emphasising the importance of GI tags, said these tags were given to products with a specific geographical origin such as Chamba rumal, Chamba chappal, Kangra tea and Kangra painting.

He said the registration of GI products provides legal protection, enhances their export potential and promotes the economic prosperity of producers in specific geographical areas.

The exhibition offers an opportunity for both locals and tourists to learn about GI products and purchase valuable traditional items.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor