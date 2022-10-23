15 UP labourers returning home for Diwali killed in accident in Rewa

At least 15 people died and 40 injured after a bus headed to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad collided with a trolley truck on National Highway 30 near Sohagi Ghati in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. All people on the bus are said to be residents of Uttar Pradesh. According to eyewitnesses, "majority of the bus passengers were labourers and they were on their way home for the Diwali festival. On being alerted about the incident, police personnel from Sogahi rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Teonthar town.

"It seems that the trolley truck had an accident with the truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it," said Manoj Pushp, Rewa Collector. Police-admn and local people are here. Rescue operations were done. Injured have been sent to hospital", Pushp said. 'Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the Rewa bus-trolley truck collision. He spoke to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on phone this morning & apprised him of the incident. Mortal remains of passengers will be brought to Prayagraj by the MP govt", MP CM office said.