15-year-old dies by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide at his house in Greater Noida, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the exact reason behind the minor taking the extreme step of ending his life is not clear.

His parents told the police that the boy was fond of playing mobile games, and his phone got damaged.

"The minor was fond of playing games and his father was not ready to repair his phone as he would play games again," DCP Greater Noida Saad Miyan Khan said.

"Prima facie it appears that the boy was upset with his father," Khan said.

The minor was found hanging from the ceiling at his residence in Greater Noida.

"The boy was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead", the police said.

The matter has been recorded, and the body has been sent for post mortem examination, they added.

( With inputs from ANI )

