15-yr-old boy kills four members of his family in Tripura

A 15-year-old boy has allegedly killed four of his family members Dhalai district of Tripura, said police on Sunday.

The incident took place at Durai Shib Bari village under Kamalpur police station in Tripura's Dhalai district on Saturday night.

The deceased persons have been identified as Badal Debnath (70), Sumita Debnath (32), Suparna Debnath (10) and Rekha Deb (42).

"At around 11 pm, we got the information that a body has been recovered from a pit outside a house. When we reached the spot and excavated, our team found a total of four bodies. Among the dead are three women and a man. All are from the same family. The accused is a minor and belongs to the same family. The accused is in our custody," said Kamalpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ramesh Yadav.

The police have registered a case under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

