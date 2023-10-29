15-yr-old ‘Don’ stabs boy to death in UP village

Lucknow, Oct 29 In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old teenage boy, who called himself ‘don’, stabbed another boy of his age group to death in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district.

The police on Saturday apprehended the minor and his uncle and further probe is on.

A local police official said, “The accused teenager used to make and share reels on social media platforms after dressing up like the slain gangster as ‘Mahakaal Bhakt (a devotee of Mahakaal)’in black clothes. Many reels on his social media platform have been found during the investigation and it clearly suggests that he was influenced by the slain gangster Durlabh Kashyap, who formed his gang at the age of 15 years and was killed four years later.”

Deoria (sadar) circle officer (CO), Sriyash Tripathi told reporters that the incident took place at Babu Patti village under Tarkulwa police station limits.

He said the deceased was identified as Saif Ali,15, a Class 7 student at a local school. The accused belongs to a Dalit family of the same village, he added.

The CO said: “Saif Ali’s father Nizamuddin used to work in Chennai while he stayed here along with mother Naim-Un-Nisha and uncle Qaymuddin.

He said some of the eyewitnesses informed that the incident happened when Saif was present at his uncle’s tailoring shop at the intersection of the village where the accused teenager came and stabbed him multiple times after a brief argument over demanding ‘pakodi’ from the deceased.

He said the accused fled from the spot after threatening people present at the spot by flashing the knife he used to stab the deceased.

He said the accused has been apprehended from his relative’s house and investigation revealed that the accused and the deceased studied together. He said they had strained relations over some petty issue and added that the incident was a fallout of the strained relations between them.

Another local police official, however, said that the accused was emboldened as no action was taken against him for previous crimes he had committed in the past few months.

He said the accused had attacked the headmaster of his school but was rescued by village pradhan. “He then started stalking a teenage girl and molested her but again was rescued after his family’s intervention,” he said.

