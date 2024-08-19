150 photographs by 65 photographers, showcase creative vision in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Aug 19 To commemorate World Photography Day, an exhibition by photojournalists was inaugurated by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema at Kala Bhavan here on Monday.

The exhibition, organised by Chandigarh Press Club in collaboration with Punjab Kala Bhawan, will run till August 21.

The exhibition features 150 photographs by 65 photographers, showcasing their creative vision and skill. On the occasion, Finance Minister Cheema walked through the exhibition, engaging with the photographers and appreciating their work.

He congratulated all the photographers on World Photography Day and recognised their contributions to the art form.

The minister also honoured renowned photojournalists -- Sanjeev Sharma, T.S. Bedi, Rajneesh Katyal, Ajay Verma, and Jaipal -- with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions. He also handed over participation certificates to every participant, commending their participation and contribution to the showcase.

Addressing the gathering, Cheema said: “Photographers have the unique ability to capture people's emotions and precious moments, turning them into everlasting memories. They hold a special place in our society, with the power to connect us to our past, future, and nature.”

Also present on the occasion were Chandigarh Press Club President Nalin Acharya, former Presidents Sukhbir Singh Bajwa and Balwinder Jammu, photojournalist committee chairman Upendra Sengupta, committee members Vinay Malik, Ajay Jalandhari, Amarpreet Singh, Swadesh Talwar, Karam Singh, and R.P. Sharma, along with a gathering of journalists.

Earlier, the Chandigarh Press Club organised photo exhibitions several times in memory of eminent photojournalist Yog Joy.

The exhibition throws light on a number of events, emotions and circumstances through news photographs taken by 50 photojournalists from tri-city -- Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. Works by Joy were also part of the exhibition.

World Photography Day commemorates the invention of the Daguerreotype, one of the earliest photographic processes, developed by Louis Daguerre and Joseph Niépce, marking a significant milestone in the history of photography, revolutionising how images were captured and preserved.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor