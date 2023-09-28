150 students from Jharkhand school admitted to Bengal hospital after complaining of uneasiness

Kolkata, Sep 28 Around 150 students from a residential school at Jharia in Jharkhand’s Pakur district, which is in close proximity to the Bengal-Bihar borders, were admitted to a local hospital in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

The students were admitted on Wednesday night as they reportedly complained about feeling uneasy after having the dinner.

All the school kids, who were rushed to the Rampurhat Government Medical College & Hospital at Rampurhat in Birbhum district of West Bengal, were reportedly completely out of danger. The hospital authorities feel that the sickness was more of panic rather than actually food poisoning.

In fact the school authorities have communicated to the hospital authorities that a couple of students complained of stomach uneasiness and vomiting tendency after having the dinner. Then one of the students claimed to have spotted a lizard limb in one of the dinner dishes and following that claim some other students made the similar complaint of stomach uneasiness and vomiting tendency.

Considering that lizard limbs are highly poisonous and can result in major hazards, the school authorities did not want to take a risk. They immediately contacted the authorities Rampurhat Government Medical College & Hospital,as it is closest to the residential school and arranged the admission of all 150 students to the emergency ward of the hospital.

However, the students who mainly complained about stomach uneasiness and vomiting tendency after dinner, have been kept under watch till Thursday morning.

