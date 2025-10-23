1,500–1,600 ghats to be prepared for Chhath Puja in Delhi: Praveen Khandelwal

New Delhi, Oct 23 BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Thursday visited the Chhath Ghat at the FCI Godowns near Nangia Park in Shakti Nagar, where he participated in a cleanliness drive. During his visit, he said that around 1,500 to 1,600 ghats were being prepared across Delhi for devotees to perform Chhath Puja this year.

Speaking to IANS, Praveen Khandelwal said, “In Delhi, Chhath Puja is celebrated as a grand festival that signifies devotion, purity, and gratitude. Cleanliness and sanctity are essential aspects of this festival."

He added, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this year we have decided to celebrate Chhath Puja on a grand scale. For this purpose, 1,500–1,600 ghats are being prepared and will be kept clean continuously. We have inspected and cleaned the FCI Godowns Ghat ourselves and assured that cleanliness drives will continue throughout the year.”

Chhath Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, primarily observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is also celebrated in parts of Nepal and among Indian communities across the world. Dedicated to the worship of the Sun god and his sister Chhathi Maiya, the festival emphasises purity, gratitude, and the well-being of one’s family.

With roots tracing back to the ancient eras of Satyuga and Dwapara Yuga, Chhath Puja is believed to be among the oldest known forms of Sun worship. Devotees observe the festival with strict discipline, abstaining from food and water for long hours to express devotion and seek blessings of prosperity, health and happiness. Worshipping Surya during Chhath is said to remove negativity from one’s life and usher in peace and positivity.

The four-day celebration involves elaborate rituals that symbolise purification, faith, and self-control:

Day 1 – Nahai Khai: The festival begins with devotees taking a holy dip in a river or pond to cleanse themselves. They bring pure ingredients into their homes and prepare the first offerings, emphasising cleanliness and sanctity.

Day 2 – Kharna: On this day, devotees observe a strict fast from sunrise to sunset. They prepare offerings of jaggery, rice, and wheat, breaking their fast in the evening after making offerings to the deity. The prasad is then shared with family, friends, and neighbours to promote unity and community spirit.

Day 3 – Sandhya Arghya: Devotees gather near water bodies in the evening to offer “arghya” (prayers and offerings) to the setting Sun. They present fruits, sugarcane, and prasad to express gratitude to the Sun god for sustaining life on Earth.

Day 4 – Usha Arghya: The final day is dedicated to offering prayers to the rising Sun. Devotees break their fast after making offerings, symbolising renewal and spiritual rebirth. The prasad is distributed among family and community members, marking the end of the rituals.

Chhath Puja is celebrated with simplicity, dedication, and purity. The offerings, including fruits, vegetables, and sweets, represent the gifts of nature, and the ritual of fasting and prayers signifies the devotees' willingness to cleanse their body, mind, and soul. The primary essence of Chhath Puja is gratitude, as it fosters respect for natural resources and the harmonious relationship between nature and humankind.

