1,524 illegal gambling websites, mobile apps banned since 2022: Minister

New Delhi, July 23 The government has issued orders banning 1,524 illegal gambling websites and mobile apps between 2022 and June 2025, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"From 2022 till June 2025, the government issued 1,524 blocking directions related to online betting, gambling and gaming websites and mobile applications," Minister of State for Electronics & IT Jitin Prasada told the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question.

This comes amid growing concern over offshore online gambling platforms that operate without complying with Indian tax rules or local regulations.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has been authorised under the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) Act to direct intermediaries to block unregistered online gaming platforms, including foreign gaming platforms violating the IGST Act.

Online gaming companies must register under the IGST Act to operate in India, even if they are based outside the country, and platforms that fail to comply are liable to be blocked. Online gaming attracts a GST of 28 per cent, the government said.

"The policies of the Central government are aimed at ensuring an open, safe, trusted and accountable internet for its users," the minister said.

These platforms, which the government has blocked, often use digital advertising on platforms like Google and Meta to reach Indian users, sometimes via surrogate advertising that masks their true nature.

To bring certainty in the levy of income tax in the online gaming sector, the government, vide Finance Act, 2023, has introduced income tax at the rate of 30 per cent on the net winnings in the online games with effect from assessment year 2024-25.

The minister also stated that the Centre supports states and Union Territories through advisories and financial assistance under various schemes for capacity building of their law enforcement agencies.

“Betting and gambling” is a state subject under entry 34 of the List II (State List) of the Seventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution, and state legislations define betting and gambling-related offences. Therefore, as per the provisions of Article 246 read with Article 162 of the Constitution, state legislatures have the power to legislate on matters related to betting and gambling.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence Headquarters is empowered as the appropriate government agency under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the IGST Act to direct intermediaries to block unregistered online money gaming platforms, including offshore online money gaming platforms, violating the IGST Act.

