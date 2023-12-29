15K cops to man Mumbai streets on New Year eve, zero tolerance for rowdiness: Official

Mumbai, Dec 29 Over 15,000 police personnel, including 2,000 officers shall be on watch on Sunday-Monday to monitor the New Year celebrations with a policy of 'zero tolerance' for any rowdiness among the revellers, an official said here on Friday.

The contingents of cops will start the policing from sunset of December 31 till sunrise of January 1, manning the streets, beaches, sea promenades, malls, grounds, hotels, restaurants, public places and other popular venues for new year revelries.

With special emphasis to rein in drunken driving, blockades and random checks of drivers will be implemented strictly. Besides, CCTV eyes would be on almost all major roads and other important roads across Mumbai.

The deployment will include 11,500 police men/women, over 2,000 officers overseen by 22 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 45 Assistant Commissioners of Police, besides the local police staff, according to Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary.

These will be assisted by teams of the Quick Response Team, SRPF, Riot Control Police and Home Guards.

The huge police presence will ensure that there are no law-and-order issues, rowdiness, drunk-rash driving, drunken brawls, molestation or eve-teasing of women, buying-selling-consuming drugs, and strict adherence to all traffic rules, and warned of stringent action against defaulters. Besides, the Mumbai Traffic Police will run a campaign to create awareness about and discourage the menace of drinking-and-drinking, particularly among the youth, and check on violators, besides implementing a series of traffic diversions, parking restrictions and other measures to prevent vehicular snarls at key locations.

In crowded public places like Juhu Beach, Marine Drive, Gateway of India, Chowpatty, Marve, Gorai and others which could attract criminal elements, pickpockets, mobile thieves, chain-snatchers, illegal weapons, etc, the police will have special patrols and plainclothes personnel will mingle among the people to nip any untoward activities in the bud, said an official from Kandivali.

Additionally, the Mumbai Police have urged the people to call up and report to the Control Rooms of any untoward incidents noticed in their areas to ensure a peaceful, safe and hassle-free new year eve this year-end.

Mumbai is all geared up to bid a warm adieu to 2023 and accord a grand welcome to 2024 with special events, programmes, activities lined up in various malls, five-star hotels, restaurants, dhabas, housing complexes, clubs and other closed or open-air party venues where millions are expected from Sunday evening onwards.

