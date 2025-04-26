15th Rozgar Mela: Appointees celebrate nationwide as PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters

New Delhi, April 26 A wave of jubilation swept across the nation on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to successful candidates selected for government jobs during the 15th edition of the Rozgar Mela.

The distribution took place simultaneously at 47 locations across India via video conferencing, with programmes being held in Indore, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Patna.

The appointments span across major ministries and departments such as the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Department of Revenue, and the Department of Higher Education.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Prime Minister Modi digitally addressed and handed over appointment letters to 133 youth.

Chief Income Tax Commissioner Ajay Atri shared that the Rozgar Mela in the state was organised in three cities -- Indore, Bhopal, and Gwalior. He noted that these new recruits will serve in central departments, including the CGST, Income Tax, and IT departments.

“This initiative contributes significantly to the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision,” said Atri, emphasising the broader impact of employment generation on national progress.

Neha Jain, who was appointed as an IIT Junior Assistant, expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, while Pawan Sahu celebrated his new role as a Sub Inspector in the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department.

In Delhi, appointment letters were distributed at Vigyan Bhavan. Recipients praised the transparency and speed of recruitment under the Modi government.

"After years of preparation, it feels rewarding to finally be selected,” said one appointee.

“There are jobs, but competition is high. If you work hard, this government ensures you are rewarded."

Participants highlighted how employment drives like Rozgar Mela bring not just jobs but also hope and motivation, especially for young aspirants from modest backgrounds.

A grand ceremony was held at IMS University College in Dasna, Ghaziabad, where Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, SP Singh Baghel, distributed appointment letters. Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the youth’s role in building a “New India.”

Baghel acknowledged PM Modi’s commitment to providing over 10 lakh government jobs and called the Rozgar Mela a “historic step” towards empowering the youth.

“I feel privileged to be part of this initiative. Today, we handed out appointment letters in sectors like CRPF, Income Tax, and more,” he said.

Garima Singh, one of the recipients, said, “I worked hard for this position. Today, I feel proud. Women are making strides, and PM Modi’s leadership has played a major role in empowering us.”

Neha, another newly appointed candidate from IIT Indore, shared a deeply emotional story: “I accepted this job on behalf of my late husband. I want to thank PM Modi for helping me secure a future for my family.”

Minister Baghel also expressed grief over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, adding a sombre note to the otherwise celebratory event.

In Bihar’s capital, Patna, the Rozgar Mela was hosted at the Convention Bhawan.

Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur presided over the event, where 215 candidates received appointment letters. PM Modi addressed the gathering through video conference, reiterating the central government’s commitment to creating employment opportunities and boosting national development.

Minister Thakur congratulated both the Prime Minister and the successful candidates.

“This is a commendable initiative being held at 47 locations. The distribution of over 51,000 letters is a testament to the Modi government’s commitment to job creation,” he said.

“Those who have received these appointments must now serve the country and help address the concerns of the poor and underprivileged.”

He also praised the wide reach of the Rozgar Mela, noting that the newly appointed employees would serve in departments like the Ministry of Personnel, Department of Posts, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Railways, and others.

The 15th Rozgar Mela not only marks a significant milestone in the central government’s mission to provide 10 lakh jobs but also serves as a morale booster for India’s youth. Since its launch, Rozgar Mela has become a vital platform for streamlining transparent recruitment into government services.

With each edition, more sectors and regions are being included, making employment accessible to candidates from all parts of the country. Today’s distribution of 51,000 letters is among the largest in recent times, demonstrating the government's continued commitment to youth empowerment.

As India moves toward its Viksit Bharat@2047 vision, Rozgar Mela is shaping up as a cornerstone initiative -- connecting aspiration with opportunity and enabling young Indians to contribute to the nation's development across vital sectors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor