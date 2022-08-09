15year-old girl injects HIV positive blood of boyfriend into her body

A teenage girl madly in love with her HIV-positive boyfriend she took an extreme step. The girl has injected her HIV-positive boyfriend's blood into her own body. She did a shocking act so that no one could separate her from him. Police have arrested the boy after receiving information about the matter. The girl has been admitted to the hospital for treatment and is under the supervision of doctors. According to information received, the incident took place in Assam's Sualkuchi. The girl is only 15 years old. Through Facebook, she became friends with a boy living in Satdola, Hajo. Their friendship turned into love. Their love affair is going on for the last three years. In the meantime, the girl found out that her boyfriend had HIV.

Information about the girl's love affair and the girl's lover being HIV positive reached her family. After that her family opposed their love. They strictly warned her not to meet him. However, the girl met her boyfriend many times. She also tried to run away. But every time she met him, her parents themselves went and brought her back. The girl then took a terrible step. She knew her boyfriend had HIV. So she drew blood from his body through injection and injected it into her body. So that no one can separate the two. Everyone was shocked when they realized what the girl had done. Her family informed the police. According to media reports, the police have arrested the boy. The girl has been kept under doctor's care. A Hindi website has reported about this.