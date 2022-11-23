16 lakh jobs being generated by Centre every month: Railway Minister Vaishnaw

Highlighting the Centre's efforts in creating employment opportunities, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that about 16 lakh jobs are being generated every month by the central government.

The Union Minister was addressing the 'Rozgar Mela' in Ajmer which was organized by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw said, "India has emerged as a source of energy with full of opportunities even in the face of global economic crisis. An average of about 15-16 lakh jobs are being generated by the central government every month."

He said that the life of every section of society has become easier due to the policies adopted by the Centre.

The Union Minister called upon the youth to adopt the mantra of 'Nation First, Always First' in their lives. "Those who always put the nation first in their duty get success in life," added Vaishnaw.

In line with the Centre's thrust for employment under the Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed around 71,000 appointment letters to the newly recruited recruits on Tuesday.

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.

Earlier in October, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 new appointees under Rozgar Mela.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor